Edgartown: Summer has officially arrived

Summer has officially arrived. The calendar made it official last week. Mother Nature has brought hot and humid temps our way. The last day of school was Monday. We can breathe for a couple of days as we head into what will likely be a very crazy, long Fourth of July weekend.

I fear a firestorm is brewing in our country again. I try to stay away from the political world in my column, but man, we’re a mess. With the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Roe v. Wade, the embers that have been smoldering for the past few years may be bursting into full-on flames. Why can’t we just leave each other alone? Love who you love. Marry who you want. And have autonomy over your own body. It doesn’t seem like it all should be this hard.

I’m perhaps most disappointed in Clarence Thomas, whom I’ve never particularly cared for. But his comments to expand these decisions to include same-sex marriage? That I don’t get. He is in an interracial marriage that was illegal until 1967. Why do people want their rights not to be violated, but don’t care about others’ rights being violated? I’m so tired of all the anger and hatred and everyone out for themselves. It’s all too much. I’ll get off my soapbox now.

Island resident and Pulitzer prizewinning author Geraldine Brooks is signing her new book, “Horse,” on Saturday, July 2, at 2:30 pm at Edgartown Books. Horse is about an enslaved Black man who is also a skilled horse breeder, and how he interacts with the privileged lifestyle of high-society equestrianism.

The Island Community Chorus presents its annual salute to the Fourth on Saturday, July 2, at 8 pm, at the Tabernacle in the Campground in Oak Bluffs. The chorus and the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association are presenting this concert free of charge, to honor director Peter Boak’s 25 years of leading the choir.

Drive-in movies are back at the YMCA, courtesy of the M.V. Film Festival and the YMCA. Friday at 8:30 pm they will show “Encanto.” Saturday’s show, “The Princess Bride,” will also be at 8:30 pm. “The Princess Bride” is a classic, and a definite favorite in the Gardner/Craig household. Gates open at 7:30. Advance ticket reservations are required. Check out their website at driveinmv.com for more details and to make a reservation.

Felix Neck is offering an alternative celebration on July Fourth, from 8 pm until 9:30 pm. Spend the night in the quiet woodlands and walk in search of fireflies, everyone’s favorite glowing insects. Then gather by the fire for s’mores and stargazing. All ages welcome. The cost is $10 to $15. Go to the website, massaudubon.org, to register.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Amy Baldino on June 28, Jessyca Hernandez on June 30, Megan Anderson and Daryl Owens on July 2, Paul Conroy on July 3, Katy Phelps on July 5, Greer Thornton on July 5, and Heidi Wild on July 7.

I received this week’s Edgartown Council on Aging’s newsletter today via email, and boy, do they have a full calendar! Along with lunches on Tuesdays and Fridays, they offer manicures, coffee with a cop, knitting groups, and games. Check out their website at Edgartown CoA, or call them at 508-627-4368.

We have another early deadline for next week, due to the Fourth of July, so if you’ve got something for the readers to know, please get it to me by Friday this week.

Have a great week and a wonderful Fourth of July. Enjoy family and friends. Stay safe and stay sane. And maybe lay low for the weekend. It’s bound to be crazy around these parts.