Fourth parade and fireworks to return in Edgartown 

The Edgartown select board has been tasked with judging floats at this years’ Fourth of July Parade. The annual parade, which has been on hiatus for two years due to COVID-19, will begin promptly at 5 pm Monday.

Parade organizer Joe Sollitto said there may be a need for more convertibles for veterans unable to march in the parade, and has requested those who can help to contact select board administrative assistant Kristy Rose.

Sollitto said those participating in the parade should arrive between 2 pm and 3 pm to set up for the affair. “[It’s] nice to be back after two years,” he said.

The Edgartown fireworks are also returning after two years. Fireworks will begin at 9 pm.

In other business, the select board voted to appoint Town Administrator James Hagerty as the select board’s representative the housing bank advisory committee.

“Our town administrator has really been the most up to speed in all of this,” said select board member Arthur Smadbeck. The board thanked Hagerty for his willingness to add to his already large amount of responsibilities.

The select board approved a request from Edgartown Board of Trade Executive Director Erin Ready for inviting Vineyard Sound to sing the National Anthem on July 4 at 10 am, which has been tradition for the last four years, at Memorial Wharf, rather than in front of Main Street’s Rockland Trust. The approval is contingent upon the status of the renovation of Memorial Wharf, which Hagerty expected to be complete and “back to normal” by Wednesday.

Hagerty said there will be a few benches added, and still some minor additional cosmetic work. “At the end of the day, it’s pretty much finished,” he said. “Past schedule, but still done before the 4th which was the ultimate goal.”