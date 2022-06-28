Outdoor movies at Featherstone start up

1 of 10

With summer arrive Featherstone outdoor movies once again. Called “Summer Trips and Treats,” the Featherstone series will play some of the best recent films and at least one classic. The summer series is held every Wednesday from July 6 until August 10.

‘Summer of Soul,’ July 6

“Summer Trips and Treats” begins with 2022 Oscar winner “Summer of Soul.” This wonderful documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival was held at the same time as the mainly white “Woodstock.” It lasted from June 29 to August 24, in contrast with “Woodstock,” which ran for only three days, August 15 to 18. “Summer of Soul” stars many of the great African American singers, including Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, and the Fifth Dimension.



‘Big,’ July 13

This 1988 Tom Hanks comedy directed by Penny Marshall is about 13-year-old Josh Baskin, who makes a magical wish. He wants to be big to be able to go on a carnival ride. He wakes up as a “big” Tom Hanks. The film was a commercial success, earning two Oscar nominations, one for Hanks as Best Actor and another for Best Screenplay.

‘Rear Window, July 20

This 1954 classic, directed by the legendary Alfred Hitchcock, is one of the director’s best thrillers. Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, it’s about a man laid up with a broken leg who is convinced he’s seen a murder in an apartment across the courtyard. Critics called it one of the greatest films ever made, and it earned four Oscar nominations. It’s a film not to be missed.

‘The Heartbreak Kid,’ July 27

Released in 2007, the story behind this dark comedy starring Ben Stiller and his father Jerry Stiller concerns a marriage gone wrong. After their wedding, Eddie Cantrow (Ben Stiller) finds Lila (Malin Akerman) less than appealing. Instead, he falls in love with Miranda (Michelle Monaghan), but doesn’t tell her he’s already married. Some of the untoward but funny events that happen to Eddie are a jellyfish sting and a destroyed passport. But this film is a comedy, so it ends happily, somewhat.

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail,’ August 3

This 1975 film has to be one of the all-time great comedies. Inspired by Arthurian legend, it stars the Monty Python team, including John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Gillian, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. One of moviedom’s most original comedies, it parodies the Holy Grail story. The Monty Python team faces the Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a group of knights in shrubbery, the Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, a house of virgins, and a crew of rude Frenchmen.

‘La La Land,’ August 10

The Featherstone series concludes with this charming 2016 musical comedy about show business lovers Ryan Gosling as jazz-playing Sebastian and Emma Stone as aspiring actress Mia. As they begin to find success, their love affair is increasingly challenged, and the ending is not one you’d expect. But it’s the music and dancing that make “La La Land” successful, earning an incredible 12 Oscars.

The films start at 8 pm, with a maximum of eight people permitted in a group. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Tickets must be purchased in advance at mvfilmsociety.com. Pets are not allowed, but alcohol is.