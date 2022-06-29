The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com.

July 2022

The Vineyard Sound is back and performing outside at the Anchors. Friday, July 22, from 1 to 2 pm. Please join us for an hour of music with friends. Free and open to all, but you must call or email to register.

Bird Talk with Dick Jennings Friday, July 8, at 11 am. Please call or email to register in advance.

Plant Swap Take a plant. Leave a plant. Garden. Repeat.

Coffee with a Cop Join us on Tuesday, July 12, at 11 am for a conversation with Sergeant Wil Bishop from the Edgartown Police Department.

iPad classes with Kathy Lavieri at the Edgartown Public Library. Tuesday, July 19, at 10:30 am. Please visit edgartownlibrary.org to register.

Tech Time Wednesday, July 13, at 11 am. Do you have questions about your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown Library is collaborating with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide tech time sessions, every second Wednesday of the month. Call the Anchors to register.

BINGO! Thursdays, June 2, 16, and 30 from 1 to 3 pm.

Movie Matinees Thursdays, June 9 and 23. Call or check out our newsletter online to find out what’s playing.

Conversation Group. Meets every Thursday from 11 am to 12 noon at the Anchors.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 on Zoom.

MahJong Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-3pm. Chinese and American style. Please call 508-627-4368 if you would like to join us.

Bridge Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3pm. We welcome you; call the Anchors if you would like to join us!

Lunches are available for pickup each Tuesday and Friday between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm. You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register. Our monthly menu is in our newsletter and posted on our website.

Please call or visit our website for up-to-date information regarding our lunch program.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays, 9-10 am.

Knitting for Charity, Tuesdays at 10 am.

Mindful Knitting, Mondays at 3:30 pm.