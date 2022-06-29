Joyce Arnold Hall passed away Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, in Edgartown, at the age of 92.

Joyce was born in 1929, and was raised in Willimantic, Conn., the fourth child of Arthur Arnold and Marjorie Beebe Arnold. She was a resident of Trumbull, Conn., for 24 years, where she and the late William Ell raised four sons, and where she was elected to the town council and was a strong proponent for putting sidewalks throughout the town. Joyce had a lengthy career as a certified dental laboratory technician, and eventually she opened her own business, Dental Ceramics, in Fairfield, Conn.

Joyce was warm and generous to all, but was most happy hosting family and friends with her late husband Charlie at their home in Edgartown, and entertaining with great home-cooked meals and genuine hospitality. She was a fierce competitor; many an evening ended with a card game that she would usually win. Chilmark Chocolates were always a reward for visiting, as she and Charlie made the Island a second home for their entire extended families. She was a strong and cheerful person who delighted in the successes and achievements of all. She was the glue that held the family together, and was greatly loved. She and Charlie loved to travel together, and they enjoyed visiting many wonderful places all over the world, her favorite being Alaska.

Joyce and Charlie spent their retirement enjoying all four seasons on the Vineyard, with all it had to offer, including the close-knit community of the Island, and were longtime members of the Federated Church. She resided in Edgartown for the last 27 years, apart from recent winters which she spent in Vero Beach, Fla. Joyce was committed to the community on Martha’s Vineyard; she spent much of her time volunteering for her church, preparing and delivering meals to the needy, and reading to those who had lost the abilities to do so.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Charles Hall, and is survived by her four sons, Douglas Ell (Kris) of Vero Beach, Fla., Kenneth Ell (Jeanette Maliniak) of Westport, Conn., John Ell (Virginia) of Trumbull, and Ted Ell of Mashpee; stepchildren William Hall and Cynthia Ardent; siblings Richard Arnold of Southington, Conn., and Carolyn Stanich (Carl) of Lebanon, Conn.; and by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her family also welcomed a fifth great-grandchild the day after she passed.

A celebration of life will be held at the Trumbull Congregational Church (trumbullcc.org) in Trumbull at 10 am on Saturday, July 30, to be followed by a reception afterward. A small service will be held in Edgartown later this fall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 249, Edgartown, MA 02539.

For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.