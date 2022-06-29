MVC4L’s Family Caregiver and Dementia Support Services

The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, provides information and referral to programs and services in support of your caregiving efforts, and has meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. It’s for any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

memory screenings

caregiver counseling

habilitation therapy

information and referral

family meeting facilitation

Alzheimer’s/dementia education and support

Caregiver counseling

We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Habilitation therapy

Habilitation therapy is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. Habilitation strengthens an individual’s current abilities to improve and maintain functional independence. Learn how to simplify tasks and help your loved one participate more fully in his/her own care, and be an active participant in life. The habilitation approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces caregiver stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

The dementia caregiver support group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Contact the Family Caregiver Support Program at 508-939-9440. More information at mvcenter4living.org.

Supportive Day Program

A daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or may experience memory challenges. There is room in the program for more guests. Call us to reserve a spot for exercise, arts, music, drama, and special presentations. We run our program Monday to Friday, 9 am – 2 pm.

Open House Music and Memory Cafe

Please join us on Fridays from 10 to 11 am with your loved one for some music and singing. Masks and vaccinations required.

Join Our Team

MVCL seeks a special assistant in the Supportive Day Program and a driver. Please see descriptions below and contact Leslie Clapp at lesliec@mvcenter4living.org for more information.

Special Assistant: work directly with program participants. This is a 26 hour per week position.

Driver: operate our van for weekly outings, and substitute for our regular driver for morning and afternoon transport. This is an hourly position, as hours may vary from week to week.

Volunteer: Brighten someone’s day, help us deliver our services to our Island elders, and have some great fun doing it. We are welcoming fully vaccinated volunteers back to the Supportive Day program. Volunteer training will be taking place on Thursday, July 21st, from 2:30 to 4 pm. If you are interested, please call Mary Holmes directly at 508-939-9440. Thank you!

Community Foundation Utility Support

If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.