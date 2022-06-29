Navigator Homes gets $25,000 grant

Navigator Homes, a proposed Green House elderly housing complex planned for Edgartown, was given a $25,000 grant from the West Chop Community Foundation, according to a press release.

This May, the West Chop Community Fund (WCCF) granted a total of $300,000 to Vineyard organizations that are community-dedicated. The individuals of the West Chop Club founded this organization last year in order to fund parts of the community where needs are not being met, but where a grant could shift the needle for improvement.

The mission of Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard is to provide tools to elders across the Island to ease a transition into retirement care on the Island. Within this transition, Navigator Homes hopes to incite greater life control and worth within elders and their families and staff to encourage high-quality lifestyles.

The project’s Green House homes are planned in Edgartown, and will provide professional nursing care. The homes will replace the Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on the Island, which the hospital has said is outdated by Department of Public Health standards, and there is a pending agreement to transfer the licensing of Windemere beds to Navigator Homes. With these plans, Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard is pushing meaningful and supported lifestyles that the West Chop Community Fund endorses, as current retirement facilities have lost sufficiency in providing all needs for elders in the community, according to the release.

According to the press release, this project will allow elders to stay local and provide them with trained staff to lessen the need to relocate for better care. This development and improvement for on-Island elders covers several of the areas the WCCF focuses on in their pursuit of met needs, specifically that of affordable housing, welfare, and recreation, as well as health and aging, the release states.