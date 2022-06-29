Roe decision ‘wrong on so many levels’

To the Editor:

The repeal of Roe v. Wade is wrong on so many levels. It demeans women, demoting them to a second-class category. It targets minority and poor women, who are challenged to access an abortion facility. That same cohort may be endangered carrying a fetus to term.

Whose business is it for a woman and her doctor to determine an abortion is the best option for an unwanted pregnancy?

“Bans Off Our Bodies” is a phrase that resonates with women of childbearing age. Listen to it.

We are fortunate to live in a state where our (Republican) governor supports women from other states accessing abortions here. Yet one of our four granddaughters lives in a state where abortions are denied under the new trigger laws. What happens if she gets pregnant?

Thomas Dresser

Oak Bluffs