Services Friday for Michael P. Lindheimer

Michael P. Lindheimer, 81, of Edgartown and Sarasota, Fla., passed away on June 28, 2022, with family by his side.

Michael grew up in Queens, N.Y., and received engineering degrees from Cooper Union and Stevens Institute of Technology. He worked as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard, Digital Equipment, Analog Devices, Foxboro Co., and Lucent, in New Jersey, California, and Massachusetts.

Michael loved singing and music, cooking, playing duplicate bridge, fishing, and tinkering with woodwork and electronics. His special sense of humor and warmth lives on within his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.

Michael was the loving husband of Sandra Lindheimer; the beloved father of Tammy and Ron Sadok, David and Lauren Lindheimer, and Jessica and Stephen Quirk; the cherished grandfather of Rachel, Benjamin, Joseph, Elana, Mia, Sophie, John, and Jennifer. He was the devoted son of the late Emanuel and Edith Lindheimer; and loving brother to the late Elinor Pravda.

Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 475 Washington St., Canton, Mass., on Friday, July 1 at 10 am; masks are required for the service. Interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park, followed by condolence calls at the Sadok home in Needham.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to HIAS, online at hias.org, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, online at mvhc.us.