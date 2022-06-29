Vineyarders compete in the Bay State Games

1 of 3

Three Vineyard swimmers competed in the Bay State Games over the weekend at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley.

Andy Carr, 16, is a member of the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard’s Makos swim club, and competed in the 100-yard fly on Saturday, placing ninth in the preliminary race with a new personal best time 1:07.56. He qualified for the finals, and despite losing his goggles during the race, he earned eighth place later in the evening. Andy also competed in the 200-yard individual medley. He earned ninth place during the preliminary race, with a personal best time of 2:35.77, which was broken later during the finals when he earned ninth place with a personal best 2:32.37.

The father-son master swimmers, Jon and Keith Chatinover, also competed in the games.

The 60-year-old Jon competed in the 400-yard individual medley, 100-yard breaststroke, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, and 200-yard breaststroke, and swept the gold in all of the races.

Keith, 22, competed in a full schedule. He won third in the 200-yard freestyle, first in the 200-yard backstroke, second in the 500-yard freestyle, second in the 100-yard backstroke, fourth in 100-yard freestyle, and first in the 200-yard breaststroke.

“Congrats, Vineyard swimmers, on a great meet,” Makos Coach Jen Passafiume said in an email.