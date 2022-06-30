Ferry crossings canceled due to ‘generator issue’

The MV Nantucket remained in a slip in Woods Hole Thursday morning for its early morning crossings due to what Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll described as a “generator issue.”

Initially, an email blast went out to customers claiming the vessel had been diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven. A short time later, the SSA sent out a second blast reporting the mechanical issue with the vessel.

In an email to The Times, Driscoll wrote that the earlier diversion announcement was to redirect customers to Vineyard Haven where their reservations could be accommodated on another ferry.

The problems appear to be short-lived. Shortly after 8 am, Driscoll wrote, “Vessel has been repaired and will make its [8:30 am] departure from Woods Hole.”

This comes just a day ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend. It also comes two days after Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative to the SSA board, attempted to address concerns by the Oak Bluffs select board about missed trips in and out of the town’s terminal.