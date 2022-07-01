Real Estate Confidential: Time to relax around the pool

1 of 7

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

In just one day, the entire Island feels like “the season” has finally arrived. The sky cleared and brought with it an Island in full bloom. Possibly the heat and humidity have already gotten to me. All I could think about when sitting to write this week was jumping into a cool, refreshing pool.

More and more often, Martha’s Vineyard home buyers and visitors are asking for pools. One reason for buyers certainly is the unexpectedly large increase a pool can add to your rental income bottom line. The advantages of owning a home with a pool are varied and only limited by your imagination.

The relaxation and the fun activities your family can enjoy in the summertime are the appeal. Swimming pools are a luxury for some, and a necessity for others. Just imagine yourself floating in a pool on Martha’s Vineyard or that late night swim before sleep. This grouping has homes with larger than average homes on larger than average lots to make best use of your “toys” and a place for families and friends to spread out in luxury surroundings.

The renovated captain’s home at 52 South Summer Street in Edgartown merges historic and modern elements beautifully renovated inside and out by Hutker Architects. This 1860’s gem is situated on a large corner lot in the heart of Edgartown village. Known as the Captain Ellsworth West House, the home’s historic connections coupled with its impeccable quality and lush gardens, plus modern styling and beautifully curated vintage details, and this property is really the perfect family compound for generations to come. The detached two-story carriage house features a pool cabana with an inside lounge area, plus French doors that open out to a private outdoor living area with gunite pool, built-in whirlpool spa, and bluestone terrace with additional poolside lounging.

From day one, 267 Farm Neck Way includes a stockholder membership in Farm Neck Golf Course and Club. There are unparalleled water views and unparalleled views across your fairways! The architecturally designed home is in excess of 10,000 sq. ft. of exquisite living space, providing 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, masonry fireplace, home gym, game room, and home office, an expansive heated pool and hot tub, outdoor grill area, and a private dock on Sengekontacket Pond. This dramatic home will supply many years of family enjoyment in the vast, outdoor entertaining area with its round hot tub and heated gunite pool. There are numerous lounge areas, an attached private apartment, and what home is complete without 5 second-floor decks.

By far, the best Edgartown value for a home with a swimming pool is at 28 Holly Bear Lane. This five-bedroom, five-bath new construction is on a quiet street outside of the hustle and bustle of in-town, and within a short distance of a Sengekontacket Pond boat landing. The home is steps from the bike access with easy pedaling distance to all three down-Island towns, and a bike ride to Long Point beach for the more energetic. This expanded colonial has an open floor plan, yet with clearly defined living spaces. Five bedrooms, one on the ground floor, and five bathrooms (4 full, 1 half), three of which are private suites. The home features a ground-floor suite with exterior access to the patio and pool. The home is air conditioned, has a full basement, and ready for fall occupancy.

The active water views of Vineyard Sound, Naushon, and the Elizabeth Islands from 394 Lighthouse Road are all breathtaking. This contemporary, spacious villa set on seven acres with access to some of the finest beaches on the Island, including private deeded access to, and parking at, the beach at Dogfish Bar, is my favorite on the market today. It seems perfect for one person or the ten or twelve it can comfortably accommodate. My favorite view is over the pool and the beautiful landscaping that connects the guest house, detached bedrooms, and main house, and provides the best place to relax while looking out to the water. As Aquinnah residents, the property owners have access to Philbin, Lobsterville, and Red beaches. All this plus sunrise and sunset views.

