Aquinnah: Come celebrate the fruits of summer

Happy official summer season, everyone! The Island seemed incredibly busy through June, so I am curious (meaning scared) to see what July will bring. At least the weather has been lovely so far. Beware of lots of bikers, runners, walkers, mopeds, and cars on the road. I have started giving myself extra time to get places, and I am trying drive a little slower, because you never know what is beyond the bend.

The library’s current hours are Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 pm, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. They have many great events for the summer, including drop-in crafts on Saturdays from noon to 3 pm, and a summer speaker series. The series starts with Julia Spiro discussing her new novel, “Full,” Thursday, July 7, at 5 pm. The series will be held every Thursday in July, and the first two in August, on the library deck. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. Kids of all ages can register for summer reading, the theme of which is “Oceans of Possibility”; prizes are given for books read. The next meeting of the book group will be on Tuesday, July 12, at 3 pm to discuss Maggie Nelson’s “The Argonauts.” Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

The Aquinnah board of health changed the indoor mask policy; masks are now optional at Town Hall and public indoor spaces. It is recommended that you wear a mask if you are in a high-risk category, for instance if you are immune-compromised or have a pre-existing medical condition. Due to the uptick in cases of COVID lately, you may want to keep wearing your mask indoors, as every time I turn around, someone else I know has COVID.

After two years, the Berry Festival is back at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. They will hold a combination blueberry and strawberry festival on Saturday, July 16. From noon to 4 pm, you can come and get shortcake, jam, pie, and smoothies. There is a raffle as well, with lots of great prizes. Come celebrate the fruits of summer.

Bring your food waste to the dump! The LDO (or Aquinnah Dump) will collect food waste in appropriately marked bins. Bins are for food waste only, not compostable paper products or grease. This has caused an increase in the dump sticker price; it is now $35 for the season, versus $30. Food waste takes up a lot of space in landfills, and it is much better for the environment if it is diverted from the regular waste stream and composted on its own.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is bringing back Cinema Circus, its free summer family programming, after being thwarted by the pandemic for two years. Come gather under the big top at the Grange Hall on Wednesdays July 6 through August 24. Go to tmvff.org for the summer schedule.

Happy birthday to Shannon Sanderson, who celebrates on July 8. Congratulations to Megan Grennan and Jim Glavin, who were married the weekend before the Fourth! Wishing you many happy years together.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.