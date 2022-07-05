Astrid Louise Cottrell

Augusta Cottrell and Hunter Cottrell of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Astrid Louise Cottrell, on June 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Astrid weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Levin Diosi Charter

Arletta Charter and Seth Charter of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Levin Diosi Charter, on July 2, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Levin weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Hayley Justino Buzette Gomes

Amanda Gomes and Fillipi Gomes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Hayley Justino Buzette Gomes, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayley weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.