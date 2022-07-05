Chilmark: Summer visitors

With so many people returning home, and summer visitors, it’s time to take things just a little slower on our roads; the walkers, dog walkers, joggers, and bicyclists are on our roads. While driving, let’s take our time for the unexpected, and try to share the roads. It’s official: The Home Port has been sold to local seasonal Aquinnah residents Seth Woods and Eric Berke (one of Woods’ partners in Boston’s Aquitaine Restaurant Group). I like that they want to preserve it as a “family destination.” They’ve done great work in Boston — let’s hope the takeout window opens and makes that a reality.

This summer feels different — better certainly than last year, with all the plants happier than ever. I wondered why all the baby acorns are falling. T.J. Hegerty thought it could be lack of water, and that’s just what the Farmer’s Almanac says, whether lack of or too much water, both stress the trees.

Chilmark Softball Games at Flanders Field (on Pasture Road off Tabor House Road), Sundays at 8 am, 12 years or older, and all skill levels welcome.

The M.V. Author Series has a powerful summer lineup starting Thursday, July 7, with Sen. Raphael Warnock discussing his new book, “A Way Out of No Way: A Memoir of Truth, Transformation, and the New American Story,” with social activist Barbara Phillips. Join Geraldine Brooks talking about “Horse” on Sunday, July 10. All programs are 7:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Center unless noted. Learn more and get tickets at mvbookfestival.com.

Kara Taylor’s Gallery is open for the season, Thursday to Sunday, from 11 am to 5 pm. Join her on Sunday, July 10, from 5 to 8 pm, and see her amazing new mixed-media series, “Guardians of Us.”

Head to Featherstone Center for the Arts–A Gallery collaboration Contemporary Art Pop-Up group exhibit, from July 2 – 30, open daily, noon to 4 pm. It’s Featherstone’s 25th anniversary, please consider celebrating at their gala or make a donation. Learn more at featherstoneart.org.

The Chilmark flea is not to be missed, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Chilmark Community Center morning and afternoon programs, for ages 6 to 14, begin on July 4 and run through August 19. Adult classes also available. Learn more and sign up at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org.

The Yard offers East African Dances and Drumming with Godfrey Muwulya on Saturdays, July 9 and 16, at 10 am. Adult Movement Class with Naomi Haas Goldberg is offered Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15 (no Wednesday class) at 9:30 am. Learn about other programs and classes at dancetheyard.org. Yoga with Mollie Doyle info is at mollieyoga.com/inpersoncalsses. Class passes sold at the door.

Peaked Hill Studio yoga and Sound Healing info at peakedhillstudio.com.

The Chilmark library, in collaboration with Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center, welcomes Tony Smalls, Mini Horse, on Thursday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. Join James Richardson, author of “Discovering a Lost Vineyard House: The Archaeology and History of the John and Experience Mayhew House Site on Martha’s Vineyard,” for a book talk on Wednesday, July 13, at 5 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information or the link. Register for an Owl Pellet Dissection with Felix Neck on Thursday, July 14, at 10:30 am., and learn what owls have eaten, and how scientists can study them to learn more about the owl and the ecosystems in which they live. (Space is limited; call 508-645-3360 to register.) Kids are welcome to join the summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Afternoon Lego Club meets Wednesdays at 2:30 pm. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. New summer hours: Monday and Friday: 10:30 am to 1 pm, Tuesday and Thursday: 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday: 10:30 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 10:30 am to 3 pm. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30 am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MV BLM, and subscribe to its YouTube channel at bit.ly/MV_BLMyoutube.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 am to 5 pm. Its Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week, and Happy Summer to all.

If you have any Chilmark town column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.