Fundraiser breaks record for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ 10th annual Blooming Bids for Kids raised more than $108,000 at the June 24 event, breaking a record of all previous fundraisers for the on-Island mentoring program.

The event brought a sold-out crowd of more than 200 supporters to the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. The fundraiser, a garden-themed cocktail party, is the agency’s largest event held on Martha’s Vineyard and supports the nearly 40 youth served by BBBS on-Island, according to a press release from BBBS.

A portion of the evening celebrated the 22-year mentoring relationship between Island residents Gayle Mone and Lizzie Paulson. Both shared their experiences as “Big” and “Little” through the BBBS program and now as a life-long friends.

“BBBS cannot accomplish our mission without the support, trust and recognition from the community we serve,” said JR Mell, regional director at BBBS, in the release. “We are eternally grateful to the Blooming Bids for Kids Committee, co-chaired by Stanley Startzell and Marcia Smith, the Island community, gardeners, and landscapers, as well as the generous sponsors and donors — too numerous to list.”

Mell notes in the press release that planning for Blooming Bids 2023 will begin this fall and encourages anyone seeking more information about the event, or interest in joining the committee, to visit the website emassbigs.org/events/blooming-bids or call Tori Costa at 978-828-9707.