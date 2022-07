Margaret Vincent Kelley (“Peg”), 89, of Silver Spring, Md., and formerly of Edgartown, died on Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Kelley, in April 2002.

Services will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.