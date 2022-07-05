Oak Bluffs: Summer is in full swing

“My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates, You never know what you’re gonna get.” –Forrest Gump

Happy birthday to Tom Hanks on July 9!

July’s full moon will once again be a supermoon, reaching its perigee, or closest point to our planet, on July 13. This moon was first called the “Buck Moon” by the Algonquin people because it is the time of year when all bucks’ horns are fully grown. It signifies that summer is in full swing, and all growing things are at their peak growth time. Including our traffic! Be careful out there, it is definitely a minefield of cars, bikes, and pedestrians. Patience and focus are required skills for driving from now through Labor Day!

The July moon has also been called the “Thunder Moon” for the heat and humidity that causes intense summer storms. I grew up in Springfield, and one of my strongest memories of summer in the city was the extreme thunder and lightning storms. I slept on a screened porch in the summer, listening to the radio late at night, and counting between the lightning flash and thunder boom.

One of my favorite summer dining experiences is Grace Church lobster rolls on the beach on a Friday evening. Order ahead and pick up your lobster rolls curbside at the church on Woodlawn Avenue, V.H., between 3 and 6:30. For $35 you get 8 ounces of lobster meat, two rolls, and chips, and the proceeds benefit the church’s charitable work. You can also get hot dogs and a variety of slices of pie. Take it to your favorite beach to watch the sunset, or, even better, take it to the Tabernacle lawn for the sunset concert series. On Friday, July 8, the band will be Martin and Kelly playing country tunes.

Yoga at the Tabernacle has begun, or as it is officially called, YUTT: Yoga Under the Tent. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 am through August, yoga class for all levels is offered for $15 per class. Mats are available if you need one; it is a lovely, peaceful way to start the day

Another fun summer beach evening activity has started — Tuesday nights Drumming on the Beach. From 6:30 till sunset, find the drummers on State Beach, midway between the bridges. Look for the Camp Jabberwocky bus, as the campers usually join the fun.

Our library is offering “Late Night Thursdays” starting July 7. The library will be open until 8 pm every Thursday to offer more time to browse, read, and connect during the busy summer months. Also on Thursdays, at 8:15 am join the library walking group for a four-mile walk around East Chop. On July 12, do some “Breathing and Supported Stretching” with Hallie Brevetti. This is a “no floor” style of yoga, using seated and standing poses only. A 30-minute session to soothe the nervous system. We could all use that!

Hot Tin Roof fans, take note: The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is hosting “Iconic Club, Legendary Murals: Celebrate the Hot Tin Roof” on Thursday, July 7, from 5:30 to 7 pm.

In partnership with MVY Radio, there will be a celebration of the recently installed Margot Datz murals from the Hot Tin Roof. Margot will talk about the experience of painting the murals for the club, and co-founder George Brush will talk about the HTR days and its legacy in Vineyard lore. The evening will feature drinks, light refreshments, and a playlist of Hot Tin Roof favorites mixed by Laurel Redington. This is not to be missed! Tickets are $50, and you can register at mvmuseum.org.

Our Oak Bluffs Drive-In movies have begun at the YMCA. The M.V. Film Festival/Circuit Arts produces these outdoor showings, and it is super-fun. The gate opens at 7:30, and there is usually a live musical or theatrical performance before the movie starts at 8:30-ish. You can get your tickets ahead of time online. The ticket cost is pay-what-you-can. You choose what you will pay per vehicle, but keep in mind that Circuit Arts suggests that if every vehicle pays at least $25, they will break even on the event.

On Friday, July 8, the movie is “Turning Red,” and Saturday, July 9, offers “Back to the Future.” See the full lineup and all ticket info at driveinmv.com.

Happy July birthday to Phil daRosa, Barbara Puciul-Hoy, and Erin Pacheco on July 7. On the 10th, we send birthday hugs to Doreen Marino and Jennifer Bausman. David Crohan celebrates on July 11, and we send our piano man a bouquet of wishes. My grandson, Augustus Lyle Cheney, turns 5 on July 13, same day we sing “Happy Birthday” to Serena LaVoie.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.