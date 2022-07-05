Tisbury: Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud

Heard on Main Street: Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word. Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.

Save a lovely scene of summer with a new piece of art from the Midsummer Show at the Gould Gallery. These are new pictures by Nick Paciorek, Teek Eaton-Koch, Mary Parkman, and Ann Mallory. Daily from 11 to 5; for more information, call 917-327-9229.

I am so happy to be home again. Both in the medical wing and in rehab, I felt I was treated so well by so many who went out of their way to make me comfortable and help me heal.

The trip home was very interesting. Though I thought I was prepared, getting in, and later getting out of the car was challenging. I was OK to walk to the door. But the two small stairs were just not possible — at least at first. My dear son has done a lot to make all of this much easier. And I would have been in rather poor shape without his help. But I am slowly doing a bit better most days, so now feel more at home with myself.

Our Vineyard Haven library invites you to join Emily LaPierre for multigenerational family gleaning at 10:30 am on Wednesdays. Go to Island Grown Farm Hub at 80 Stoney Hill Road in Vineyard Haven! No registration required. Also on Wednesdays at 3 pm, go to the library for outdoor fun and discovery with special guests from Felix Neck, campfire stories and songs, and more.

On Thursdays at 3 pm, ages 5 and up are invited to join Jennifer in the garden to make some amazing crafts. Materials are provided and registration is not required, but attendance will be limited to first arrivals, while supplies last.

We have a wonderful hospital — but I have come to believe some of the volunteers have not been given enough information to sit at the front desk. Whenever I’ve gone in for bloodwork or to visit, they remind you to toss the old mask and put on a new one after washing hands. Then they ask whether you’ve been exposed to COVID in the last 10 days, or have a cough or temperature. But not all my visitors were asked.

Visitors are limited to two a day. Often if someone drops a plant at the desk or cards, the patient will have no visitors, because a volunteer considers those events as visitors. One day I got a balloon — and it was counted as visitors, though delivered by a hospital employee.

I nearly missed seeing an 88-year-old friend whose children brought her to the Island to see me in the hospital. After she didn’t come the second day, I called her daughter because I was quite concerned. I’d had no visitors that day. I think they’re supposed to check with the nurses, but had not. After someone took down a note from me to the desk, my friend was finally invited to come in off her stone bench by the door. I am so grateful that I finally got a chance to see her. This program could definitely be improved.

I’ll be sorry to miss the Tisbury Street Fair from 6 to 9 pm on Main Street tomorrow, Friday, but maybe next year. I’ll just imagine seeing all your smiling faces.

Big bunches of balloon wishes go out today to artist Donna Straw. Tomorrow celebrate Jynell Kristal and the birthday of our town. Best wishes to Brigitte (Iba) Lent and her daughter Petra Lent-McCarron on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Laura Christina Jahn. Happy birthday on Tuesday to Betsey Mayhew. Nevenka Daniels parties on Wednesday.

Like ducklings, a family with little ones was walking down Main Street last week. Dad in front trailed by kids, and Mom at the back. Suddenly one small child darted in front of a car to follow Dad across the street. Mom ran to catch her and apologized to the driver. Be careful.

