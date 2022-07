Join the West Tisbury library for its monthly Writers Read evening. Led by Niki Patton, community members have the opportunity to read short original prose pieces or listen to their fellow Islanders read aloud. Monday, July 11, at 6:30 pm. Email Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com to sign up to be a reader or listener. For more information, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.