A week for optimists

Both of last week’s races called for a spirit of optimism. Thursday, the last day of June, was quite still all day, but in the late afternoon, a light southeast breeze made enough of an appearance to push nine game participants around a reverse triangle in Vineyard Haven Harbor in under 54 minutes. Artful Dodger, a Tartan 3500 sailed over from Falmouth by Mike Powers, took first place, just 13 seconds ahead of the Alerion 33 Silhouette, skippered by Beck Colson. Alan Wilson sailed Altius, his Stuart Knockabout, into third. The final leg from Nun 4 to Nun 6 was the tricky one, with the wind seeming to curve around the harbor, but sailors are nothing if not nimble and adaptable. Apres, a J 120 sailed by Steve Besse, was first across the line, and four Hereshoffs competed as well.

Sunday started as another very quiet day, with no wind at all at midmorning. But then at the 1 pm race time, the wind surprisingly filled in enough for the six optimists who started and the five who finished, to complete the seven-mile course in just over an hour and a half. All points of sail were given a try. Silhouette was first across the line, but on corrected time, Alan Wilson scored yet another win on Altius. He was 63 seconds ahead of Gloria, a C&C 24 belonging to Roger Becker. Mo Flam’s Alerion 28, Penelope, was third. Results for the several Hereshoffs that raced will be posted on the HHSA website.

There will be no Holmes Hole races next week, in order to give members a chance to participate in the Sail MV Vineyard Cup Regatta.