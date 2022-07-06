Event blossoms

To the Editor:

On June 24, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands held our 10th annual Blooming Bids for Kids garden party at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. This year’s event celebrated a decade of the Vineyard community coming together to support our mission on Martha’s Vineyard, and shined a light on a 22-year mentoring friendship between Gayle Mone and Lizzie Paulson. The committee, co-chaired by Stanley Startzell and Marcia Smith, would like to extend a special note of thanks to Chris and Sheila Morse, who graciously donate their venue year after year in support of our mission.

The weather was once again picture-perfect, the food and drink from V. Jaime Hamlin Catering & Design was phenomenal, and the sold-out crowd of over 200 dedicated supporters heard powerful testimony of our mission from both Gayle and Lizzie.

The Island community, gardeners, and landscapers, with generous sponsors and donors too numerous to list, came together and broke all previous records, raising over $108,000 in support of our program on Martha’s Vineyard! On behalf of the more than 100 kids we have matched with the funds raised from this event, and the many more we plan to match — thank you!

J.R. Mell, regional director

Big Brothers Big Sisters