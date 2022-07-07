Aquinnah looks for government volunteers

The Aquinnah select board announced it is looking to fill volunteer positions in the town’s projects committee and the zoning board of appeals.

According to the announcement, the projects committee meets as needed and is “involved with planning construction of comfort stations at Aquinnah Circle as well as development of plans for addition and repairs” to the town hall and offices. The projects have moved to the schematic design phase, which the announcement says will be completed in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, the zoning board of appeals “rarely meets but is required to complete the permitting process for rental housing on property behind the town hall.”

“Please help us run our town government,” the announcement states.

For those interested in joining either organization, contact the town office at 508-645-2300 or get in touch with town administrator Jeffrey Madison at townadministrator@aquinnah-ma.gov or 508-955-9181.