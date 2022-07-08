Washashore dryer fire quickly snuffed out

UPDATE

There was a large response to a report of a dryer fire inside Washasore Coin Operated laundromat on Circuit Ave. Extension Friday afternoon at about 2:08 pm. There was no visible sign of fire, but firefighters from Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Edgartown were on the scene and some are wearing their Scott air packs.

According to Deputy Chief Stephen Foster, firefighters saw heavy smoke upon arrival emanating from two dryer units. Police arrived first and started to knock down the fire with a fire extinguisher, Foster said. There was also a small fire inside a push carriage, he said.

Eversource shut down power to the machines, Foster said.

The laundromat is located in a busy part of Oak Bluffs and spectators were able to watch the fire department response from their bar stools across the street.