Artist reception with Bricque Garber

1 of 4

The collage/mixed-media work of Bricque Garber will be highlighted at an artist reception at the Cousen Rose Gallery on Saturday, July 16, from 6 to 8 pm. Garber’s work will be featured at the gallery until Columbus Day. The new show will include many of the artist’s favorite themes and images in spirited pallets and rich textures.

According to a press release from the artist, her new series, “She,” is a commentary on the plight of women’s autonomy in the current political atmosphere. Garber says in the release: “I am sad and frightened by the rhetoric and court decisions that will work to silence women and suppress freedoms that we have relied on for decades. I am astonished that this is happening. If there was ever a time for women, and the men who love them, to march into voting booths, it is now.”

Cousin Rose Gallery is located at 71 Upper Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs. For more information, call the gallery at 508-693-6656.