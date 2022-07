Lowell Abbott Delasin

Charlotte and Zachary Delasin of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Lowell Abbott Delasin, on July 5, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lowell weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Jonathan Robert Lowe

Kathleen Lowe and Jonathan Lowe of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Jonathan Robert Lowe, on July 9, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jonathan weighed 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces.