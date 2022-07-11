Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty-two of us played six games, with two points for a win and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30).
The results were as follows:
First place, Ron Ferreira with a 12/6 +44 card Grand Slam
Second place, Bill Russell with a 12/5 + 103 card
Third place, Dick Kelly with a 9/4 + 53 card
Fourth place, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +34 card
Fifth place, Bo Picard with a 9/4 + 29 card
We had 12 skunks and two 24-point hands — so much fun!
For more information about the club, please call 508-524-1220.
If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6 pm sharp every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.