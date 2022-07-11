Henna tattoos at West Tisbury library

The Community Room at the West Tisbury library will have a henna tattoo artist on Mondays at 4 pm, beginning July 18.

Henna (Lawsonia inermis) is a plant-based dye created from the henna tree, also known as Egyptian privet and mignonette tree. The leaves of the henna plant contain a natural coloring pigment that is used for temporary body art — henna tattoos. The dye must be left on for more than 30 minutes for the design to last, and the designs can last up to two weeks.

Sign up is recommended. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. Each participant will have no more than 10 minutes of the artist’s time and must be age 8 or older. This event is free and open to the public.