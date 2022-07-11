Martha’s Vineyard remains ‘high risk’ for COVID

The number of positive COVID-19 cases is down from the previous week, but not enough to lower the Island’s status from “high risk” for the spread of the virus. According to the Island boards of health, the Vineyard reported 134 new cases between Sunday, July 3, and Saturday, July 9. There were also six hospitalizations over that 7-day stretch, although there is currently no one in the hospital with COVID-19.

The previous week there were 142 cases reported.

As a “high risk” community, the CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors. The guidelines also recommend getting tested if an individual is showing symptoms, and taking additional precautions for those who have compromised immune systems.

Even as most boards of health and hospital officials are still encouraging mask wearing in large crowds or indoors, Aquinnah officials issued an advisory on June 30 stating that masks are now option indoors “for most individuals, regardless of vaccination status” in the town as of Friday, July 1.

In an answer to a question raised by The Times, Maura Valley, a spokeswoman for the Island boards of health, said there has been no discussion of making masks mandatory indoors.