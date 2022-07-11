Parades and races and galleries! Oh my!

Enjoy the glorious Catboat Parade of Sail in Edgartown Harbor and the Manuel Swartz Roberts Cup Race immediately after. This begins a week-long celebration honoring Mr. Roberts and the American Catboat heritage on M.V.. There will also be an exhibit at the Old Sculpin Gallery honoring the catboats that Mr. Roberts built. A few of his original, homemade catboats will be participating in the parade. All catboats are welcome. Saturday, July 16, at 12 pm. Call the Old Sculpin Gallery for more information at 508-627-4881 or email oldsculpin@gmail.com.