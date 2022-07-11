The Summer Night Sky: Travel Among the Stars

Join veteran stargazer Mark Alan Lovewell for a night of discovery and wonderment as you gaze up into the starry night sky at the cosmos. Mark Alan Lovewell is a writer, photographer and folk singer who enjoys sharing one of his many passions — stargazing — with the community. Wednesday, July 20 at 8:30 pm. Additional date on Wednesday, August 3, at 8:30 pm. Sponsored by the Libraries of Martha’s Vineyard. Locations to be announced. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org or call 508-645-3360 for more information.