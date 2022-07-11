With testimony wrapped, judge set to decide MVC trial

The trial between the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and Utah-based developers Douglas K. Anderson and Richard G. Matthews has come to a close, with the decision in Judge Paul Wilson’s hands. The MVC is being sued after denying a request to construct a 28 single-family, 14 below-market-rate townhouse subdivision on its 54-acre parcel off Meetinghouse Way in 2020, first proposed in 2019. The MVC ultimately determined that the proposal lacks a likeness to surrounding residences; in turn, threatening Island character.

Clerk of Courts George Davis told The Times that as of June 28, both sides wrapped up all oral arguments, now giving way to a period of time for both parties to submit post trial briefs for review by Wilson. Davis said that the review process is estimated to take at least a month, and will be followed by Wilson’s review of the testimony and briefs to make a determination.