Edgartown: Follow your dreams

Are you a risk taker in life, or do you go the safe route? Do you follow your dreams and take chances, having faith that you will land on your feet with a positive outcome, or do you go for the sure thing, the responsible thing that may not be your dream but is the “right thing to do”? Do you worry more about what others think of you, or about your own opinions of yourself? Are you able to let others down or disappoint someone if it means being true to you? These are the things of life, aren’t they? We are having lots of discussions about these topics in my corner of the world lately. Heavy stuff for a Monday morning, with only one cup of coffee in me.

Happy birthday wishes are going out this week to Megan Bettencourt and Cecily Stibitz on July 12, Nancy Corwin Dillon and Betsi Convery Luce on July 15, Mary Ellen Guyther on July 16, James Kelleher and my godmother, Nancy Mannering, on July 17, and Claire Baione Cunnion on July 18.

I also want to send out great big happy anniversary wishes to my unconventional other half, Don Casey. It’s been a wacky eight years, but it’s still working, so who can question it?

In the things-to-do category, Saturday the 16th offers up the Aquinnah Native American Artisan Market from 11 am until 4 pm at the Aquinnah Circle. It is sponsored by the Aquinnah Cultural Center.

Oh my goodness! The West Tisbury library is offering Broadway dance classes on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 am, led by Hallie Brevetti. This is a beginner dance class that includes a short warmup, a brief history of the musical of the day, and a fun piece of choreography in the style of the show. Think of it as a workout class for musical theater nerds. Available to all body abilities. No signup required. I’ve got two left feet, but it still sounds like amazing fun.

After a two-year COVID break, the Berry Festival at the First Congregational Church in the center of West Tisbury returns on July 16, from 12 pm to 4 pm. They are offering delicious berry shortcakes, smoothies, parfaits, and a home-baked pie sale (come early, since they sell out fast). Relax on the lawn with berry treats and lemonade while you’re serenaded by local talent. And don’t forget to buy your raffle tickets for lots of fun Island items. All proceeds go to support the ministries of the church. Go to the church website for more information: wtcongregationalchurch.org.

Also on the 16th, “Catboats on Parade,” a majestic sailing procession of more than a dozen historic wooden-hulled, single-masted sailing vessels returns to Edgartown Harbor at noon, launching a second year of a weeklong celebration of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association’s (MVAA) Old Sculpin Gallery and the legendary Island boatbuilder, the “Old Sculpin,” Manuel Swartz Roberts. Other Old Sculpin–related events on the 16th include “Coffee, Catboats, and Captains!” at 10 am; a sneak preview of a specially curated exhibition of original work by the MVAA painters and photographers inspired by the grace and history of the historic vessels. Meet the captains and enjoy coffee and treats. On Sunday, July 17, from 5 pm until 7 pm, meet the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association artists at the Old Sculpin Gallery’s weekly reception. Original catboat-inspired art will be for sale, and artifacts and archival photography honoring the legacy of “Old Sculpin” will be on display. And Thursday, July 21, offers up a family Root Beer Floats event at 6 pm. All of these are at the Old Sculpin Gallery, 58 Dock St., Edgartown. For more information, email them at oldsculpin@gmail.com or the chairperson at juneschoppe@gmail.com. To join the Catboat Parade of Sail, contact catboatkurt@yahoo.com.

Related but at a different location: Tuesday, July 19, at 6 pm, MVAA offers a special talk about the restoration of the Old Sculpin at Gannon and Benjamin Boat Works, located at 30A Beach Road, Vineyard Haven. Tickets are $30, and available in advance at the Old Sculpin Gallery, 58 Dock St., Vineyard Haven.

The Island Veterans Picnic will take place on Saturday, July 16, at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, from 4 to 7 pm. Please come and bring your family. Contact Bob Tankard if you have any questions, 508-524-3225, or email rtankard@mvcommunityservices.org.

I received a lot of nice feedback on my column last week, most people thanking me for the reminders to have patience and be kind while experiencing summer on our fine Island. Others had a few new suggestions for the list as well. Maybe there will have to be a Round 2 Top 10 list. Feel free to share your ideas with me at ggardnermv@gmail.com.

Stay healthy and safe out there. Masks aren’t a bad idea, depending on your point of view. Those new COVID variants out there are pretty contagious. Plus, it’s hard for people to recognize you when you wear a mask, so you can hide if that’s your thing. Have a wonderful week.

