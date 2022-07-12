Katy Lynn Guerin

Katy Guerin was a loving mom, grandmother, wife, and sister, who died peacefully on June 30, 2022, at the age of 66. Katy was a loving, kind, and thoughtful spirit, who lived a full life, and cared deeply for her friends and family.

Katy was born on Dec. 8, 1955, to Richard F. and Felice (Hunter) Kleine. Katy grew up in Park Ridge, N.J. She was the youngest of their two daughters. Katy was small in stature, so her family nickname was “Mouse”; however, she had a big, spirited personality. Her older sister Patty always looked out for her. As adults, Katy and Patty remained best friends, having many adventures together. There were the frequent sister road trips, often to go apple picking, or just to explore. For Katy’s 50th birthday, Joe sent the two sisters to Holland to attend the Tulip Festival.

After high school, Katy moved to Philadelphia to attend Temple University. A girlfriend — Joe’s sister, Joan — introduced the couple, and they fell in love. In July 1979 they married onboard an antique sailboat, starting their life together sharing their love of the water. A year later, Katy and Joe moved to Martha’s Vineyard, to begin working, and starting their family. Together, Katy and Joe grew the family plumbing and heating business on-Island while also raising three daughters.

Katy’s daughters were the center of her life. She was the fiercest advocate for her daughters; especially her youngest daughter, Hannah, whom she regularly fought for to overcome her learning disabilities, at a time they were not commonly understood. She shaped many of the fondest experiences of Morgan, Lark, and Hannah’s lives, including selling cut flowers, sailing on Go Cat Go, digging for clams in Katama Bay, family ski trips, family walks to Edgartown Great Pond, and so much more.

Katy was an incredibly passionate and knowledgeable gardener. She loved to share her knowledge and passion with friends and family alike. She was also immensely proud of her three daughters, and all of their accomplishments. Katy was a beloved and adoring “Ama” to her grandchildren: Carter, Rowen, Bowdoin, Hopper, and Willa. She also loved her grandpups, Tiller, Wren, and Juniper.

Katy leaves us all with warm and fond memories of her kind and gentle spirit. She reminds us that every day is a gift. She is already deeply missed. We love you, Mom.

A private celebration of life will be held in her honor in the near future. We hope on that day that you take a moment to stop and enjoy a flower in nature. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospice, at hospiceofmv.org, or to the Glioblastoma Foundation, at glioblastomafoundation.org.