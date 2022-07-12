Real Estate Transactions: July 4 – 8, 2022

Aquinnah

July 6, Albert Schechterman sold land off 0 State Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $54,994.50.

July 6, Susan Lynn James sold land off 0 State Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $3,052.50.

July 6, Stacey Garrick, also known as Stacey Ann James-Gilley, sold land off 0 State Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $3,052.50.

July 8, Sheryl Mae James Atwood, also known as Sheryl S. James, sold land off 0 State Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $3,052.50.

Edgartown

July 8, Charles P. Riley II, also known as Charles Riley, and Thomas E. Riley Jr., also known as Thomas Riley, as individuals and trustees of Riley Realty Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 250 Week 20 to Jonathan A. Yardley and Heather Lehmkuhl Yardley for $4,500.

Tisbury

July 5, Luis Miguel Perdomo sold 500 Edgartown Road to Ateoni A. Otoni and Andrea Otoni for $1,290,000.

July 7, Ferro Way LLC sold 24 Ferro Way to Goodale Construction Co. Inc. for $1,050,000.

West Tisbury

July 5, Grant W. Devine, trustee of Allen Warner Family Realty Trust, sold 37 Sixth St. to Robert L. Drogin for $250,000.