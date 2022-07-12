Tisbury: Enjoy summer music

Heard on Main Street: Is it wrong that I can’t get excited over Elon Musk deciding not to buy Twitter?

The Vineyard Haven Playhouse presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays through June 30 at 6 pm, live outdoors at the Tisbury Amphitheater. Reserve tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online or in person on the day of the performance.

Did you know that you can enjoy summer music on the front lawn of the Edgartown library this month at 6:30 pm on Tuesdays? And you can register with the Edgartown library for an iPad workshop in person on Tuesday, July 19, at 10:30 am.

I wish I could do this, used to do something similar. Mark really knows what he is doing, and will share this. I know you will be pleased if you join Mark Alan Lovewell to learn about the Summer Night Sky at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, July 20, at 8:30 pm.

The Vineyard Haven Band only plays at Owen Park on four Sunday evenings. The next one is this Sunday, July 17, at 7:30 pm. Mark your calendar also for August 7 and 21.

I can’t get out on my own right now, so I was really happy to have my daughter come for a few days this week. I had to talk her into staying until Friday afternoon so we could have lobster rolls from Grace Church. Happily, she got there a little early, so we enjoyed our lobster rolls, and then she even caught an earlier ferry to head home.

