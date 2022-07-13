Oak Bluffs lacks staff

An increasing number of amplified music permit requests are putting the Oak Bluffs select board between rock and a hard place.

At their Tuesday meeting, the board heard from Leeza Singh, representing the Cannes Can Diversity Collective, who requested permission to use amplified sound for three consecutive nine-hour days at Waban Park.

Signh additionally requested three one-day beer and wine licenses for the “conference-like setup,” beginning August 19, which the select board swiftly approved.

Echoing sentiments from previous meetings, select board member Jason Balboni expressed concerns about an overwhelming amount of amplified sound in the town. On Singh’s request, he said, “We’re looking at having amplified sound for three days, [nine] hours each day. That’s a lot to put on our residents, and that’s a lot to put on our town.”

Although Balboni joined the board in a unanimous vote to approve the request, he said, “As a whole, these uses of our town are getting to be quite a bit.” He cited a need to better manage such requests earlier in the year.

Select board chair Ryan Ruley agreed that a better system is needed on how to process similar event requests in the future. Ruley suggested creating a cap on the number of approvals the board can make regarding summer proposals.

Adding to the problem, Ruley explained, “Our police department, our public safety [enforcement] is understaffed.” He pointed to the recent decision by the Edgartown select board to hold off on approving Dock Dance Band’s request to play biweekly at Memorial Wharf due to the lack of police staff available, and noted similar issues in O.B.

In other business, the select board voted unanimously to approve a town employee disclosure. The disclosure comes after Oak Bluffs school music teacher Brian Weiland applied to a job posting to help with the town’s trash. The highway department, like all towns and departments, is severely understaffed.

Although Weiland will be working only part-time, and for lower wages, a disclosure is necessary when taking a secondary role within the town, town administrator Deborah Potter explained.

Select board vice chair Gail Barmakian, who is an attorney by day, explained the background of that requirement. “A town employee is generally not allowed to have two town jobs,” she said, adding that part of the reason is the perception that “a town employee already has an advantage to take another town job,” which would be cause for concern.

Select board members approved reappointments of Sharon Cooke, Alice Goyert, and Rose Ryley to the conservation commission for a one-year term; Abby Remer to the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council for a three-year term; Mark Leonard and Pete Bradford to the affordable housing committee for a one-year term; and Al Woollacott to the Community Preservation committee for a one-year term.

The select board approved accepting donations: $500 from Pinkwell sorority organization to the Oak Bluffs parks department, which as explained by parks and recreation chair Antone Lima, is gifted every year, $39 from Janet Birnbaum to help fund the Oak Bluffs August 19 fireworks, and $1,000 to the police department from Steven Carey, who in an accompanying letter thanked the department in helping him locate his elderly father, who had gotten lost while suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Also, Potter expressed gratitude toward the Giordano family, who refused to accept payment when six pizzas were ordered by Town Hall.