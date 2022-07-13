Vets picnic planned for Saturday

This Saturday, July 16, the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury will host the Island Veterans Picnic, an all-Island veterans’ cookout. The event will take place from 4 to 7 pm, during which the veterans advocate group will be sharing information about a transitional and permanent housing project in the works.

Jane Chandler, owner of Beach House, told The Times the project is geared toward creating and providing veterans with housing and resources. Chandler also mentioned that the group will be reaching out to ask veterans what they would like to see throughout the development of the project. All veterans and their families are welcome, but advised to bring an appetite.