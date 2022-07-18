Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play the fifth week of our summer league. There were 22 players, and the results were:
First place, Bo Picard with a 11/5 +89 card
Second place, Roger McGary with a 11/5 +22 card
Third place, Ron Ferreira with a 10/5 +62 card
Fourth place, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +73 card
Fifth place, Ed Montesion with a 9/4 -02 card
There were three 24-point hands: Mike Smith had two and Suzanne Cioffi had one.
There were a total of nine skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).
If you play cribbage and want to try your luck, come on by the American Legion Hall any Wednesday. Play starts at 6 pm sharp.