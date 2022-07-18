Drive-In Movie: Jaws

Enjoy “Jaws” like you have never seen it before. The annual Circuit Arts and YMCA Drive-in for this Oscar-winning movie is behind the M.V. Ice Arena in Oak Bluffs, and you won’t want to miss it. The epic tale of man vs. shark was shot on the Island in 1974 and gets better every time you watch it. Saturday, July 23, at 8:15 pm. Additional date on Saturday, August 20, at 7:45 pm. Gates open one hour early. Visit driveinmv.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Email info@tmvff.org or call 508-560-2135 for any questions.