Listen to the music

The Borealis Wind Quintet — named after the Aurora Borealis — is truly captivating with their transformative performances. The New York Times praised their performance as “A polished, elegantly turned performance.. a scintillating one.” The Grammy nominees have toured throughout the United States and are now coming to our own Island community. Visit the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown to watch them perform. Presented by M.V. Chamber Music Society. Sunday, July 24, from 4 to 5:30 pm. Email mvcms@vineyard.net or call 508-696-8055 for more information.