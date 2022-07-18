Vineyard police officers advance, one to retire

1 of 2

On July 15 a number of Vineyard police officers graduated from Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy. Among them were Officer Savannah Barnes of the Oak Bluffs Police Department, Officer Cory Medeiros of the Tisbury Police Department, Officer Connor Bettencourt of the West Tisbury Police Department, and Officer Alex Guest of the Edgartown Police Department.

The Island is poised for a police departure too. At the close of July, after 46 years of service to the West Tisbury Police Department, Lt. Skipper Manter will retire.

“As we wish Skipper the best as he retires [at] the end of the month,” the department posted on Facebook, “we are left with a void in the department which will be difficult, if not impossible, to fill.”