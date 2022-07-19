Aquinnah: A special day

Aquinnah is really showing up this summer. The 15th annual Native Artisans Festival and Public Safety Day were this past Saturday, and both were wonderful. My only complaint is that I’m not richer, and therefore could not buy all the beautiful things I saw. I did get one of Martha Vanderhoop’s silver necklaces, and some beaded earrings made by Jamie Vanderhoop’s niece, Kathryn, who Jamie informed me had just graduated from law school at the age of 23. Where do people find the time to make jewelry and go to law school?

There were so many people visiting from all over. it was nice to see Tiffany Vanderhoop and her children, with the exception of Brian, who is staying with his aunt, Carrie, in Haida Gwaii for a good part of the summer. They are all thriving in their newish home in Shrewsbury. If you wanted to try your hand at making your own crafts, you had the option to make a sailor’s valentine and a cornhusk doll.

I always think that I have outgrown looking at the trucks and boats that are on display at Public Safety Day, and then I step onto one and I think, “This is so cool.” I was finishing lunch when the State Police helicopter landed on the lawn just feet from where I was sitting, and it was extremely exciting. Plus, the food is great, you get to catch up with all your neighbors, and head to the beach when you are finished. Thank you to everyone who made it such a special day.

This Thursday at 5 pm at the Aquinnah Public Library, Jean Stone will discuss her new book, “A Vineyard Wedding,” the fifth in her latest Martha’s Vineyard series. The library is also hosting Saturday crafts from 11 am to 2 pm.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is open seven days a week from 11 am to 4 pm at the Vanderhoop homestead. Come and see the amazing wampum exhibit.

On Monday, July 25, Juli Vanderhoop will receive the M.V. Medal. The medal is given annually by the M.V. Museum, and awarded to leaders in the community to recognize their outstanding commitment to preserving the history, arts, and culture of Martha’s Vineyard. Congratulations, Juli! The ceremony is at 5 pm at the museum.

Good luck and safe travels to Noah Manning, who is off to a conference in Montana, on his own (deep breaths, Mom and Dad). Happy birthday to Hugh Taylor, who celebrates on Sunday, July 24, Berta Welch on July 25, and Joan LeLacheur on Tuesday, July 26. Enjoy your special day, wonderful people.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.