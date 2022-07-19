Court report: June 23 – July 18, 2022

June 23

Kevin J. Sullivan, Belmont; 52, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 30

Jorge Fuzart-Ceccatte, Oak Bluffs; 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Michael Brand, Edgartown; 67, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court costs by Sept. 30, 2022.

July 1

Steven M. Podufaly, Waban; 59, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 5

Derek Macleod, East Falmouth; 37, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

John G. Murray, Edgartown; 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Joseph Reyes, Edgartown; 27, operating a motor vehicle with suspended commercial driving license, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Barrett A. Saben, Oak Bluffs; 69, operating a motor vehicle with suspended commercial driving license, unregistered motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Demetrius D. Chaney, Vineyard Haven; 36, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Paulo Marques, Vineyard Haven; 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 7

Augusto C. Bueno, Edgartown; 27, employment of unlicensed operator: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Temple E. Canfield, Vineyard Haven; 57, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

July 8

Mehmet Baranii, Oak Bluffs; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

July 11

Thomas K. Dowd, West Tisbury; 30, assault and battery on pregnant victim, assault and battery while in violation of abuse prevention order, unarmed burglary with assault: continued to pretrial hearing.

Joshua J. Collins, Hampden; 42, lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct, sexual conduct for fee: continued to pretrial hearing.

Scott H. Swan, Vineyard Haven; 62, lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct, paying for sexual conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Laura A. Dvorak, Philadelphia, Pa.; 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ronaldo D. Luz Jr., Oak Bluffs; 53, disorderly conduct, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Paulo Pacheco, Cotuit; 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.

Richard E. O’Connor Jr., 67, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 14

Marvin R. Fajardo, Providence, R.I.; 46, marked lanes violation, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identity: case closed.

Alessandro Lourenco, West Tisbury; 48, assault and battery, attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, threatening to commit crime: continued to probable cause hearing with further conditions of no abuse of alleged victim and to provide proof of employment to probation.

Lucimar B. Ribeiro, Oak Bluffs; 25, assault and battery on family/household member, threatening to commit crime, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from alleged victim.

Vincent V. Manning, Oak Bluffs; 37, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Charles J. Caldwell, Edgartown; 53, indecent exposure, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of a weekly check-in with probation.

Kiara J. Vought, Oak Bluffs; 25, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing with SCRAM testing twice a day.

July 18

Maises M. Desouza, Vineyard Haven; 26, assault and battery on family/household member: pretrial hearing.