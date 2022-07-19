Edgartown: Endless outdoor activities

I guess it is officially summer for me. I have completely lost track of what day it is. And as such, I’m writing this week’s column late on Monday, well past my deadline. It did cross my mind yesterday at some point that I needed to sit down and write, but I caught up on bookkeeping work during the day, and then went to my night job, and the next thing I knew, I’m sitting here at 10:30 pm on Monday trying to keep my eyes open long enough to get this done.

Christopher Stam, the executive chef at Alchemy since 2019, has purchased 50 percent of the restaurant from owner Todd Dagres. Chef Stam’s culinary skill and style celebrate

his island roots as a descendent of the Mayhew family through his love of the local bounty

Martha’s Vineyard offers. This partnership now cements Chef Stam as Alchemy’s cornerstone. Congratulations to all involved.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to my amazing, charming, handsome, and intelligent boy, Riley Craig, who is celebrating his 22nd birthday out in the middle of the Arizona desert on July 21. Oh, how I wish I could be with him for a big hug!

Other birthdays this week are Susan Shea on July 20, Shannon Morris on July 21, Nicole Barlett on July 22, and Chris Reardon and Paula Rego on July 24.

We’re in the height of summer, with endless outdoor activities to take part in. From guided or self-guided kayak tours at Felix Neck to daily walking tours around Edgartown that start at at the Carnegie building on North Water Street, to hiking and biking on Land Bank trails or goat yoga at Native Earth Farm, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the outside during this hot and dry summer. You can find all sorts of things to do by checking things out on the Things to Do page at The MV Times.

I was saddened to read this week about the deaths of Katy Guerin and Ursula Prada. My thoughts go out to their families during this sad time. My heart is heavy, and grows more and more weary whenever we lose members of our little community.

COVID numbers are crazy high again around these parts. Triple digits high. Health departments are recommending masks when inside or in enclosed spaces, or when we can’t remain socially distanced. The latest variants are very contagious, even for those who have already had COVID, and they also seem to ignore vaccines, so be careful out there. Wear masks. Wash hands. Keep your distance. You know the drill.

I have to share that I witnessed a gentleman performing random acts of kindness the other day in the grocery store, and I marveled at it. He allowed someone with fewer items to go ahead of him in line, and then bought a stranger a bottle of water so that he wouldn’t have to stand in a long line just to hydrate. Small actions, but helpful and considerate of others. I loved seeing it.

Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.