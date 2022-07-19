Real Estate Transactions: July 11 – 15, 2022

Chilmark

July 11, Gordon K. Reese, also known as Gordon Kennedy Reese Jr., sold 55 North Abels Hill Road to Grinleys On The Hill LLC for $2,300,000.

July 12, Jonathan Zeeman sold 1 Shadbush Road to Delaine S. Pickering for $1,600,000.

Edgartown

July 12, Laurence Scherzer, trustee of Helen L. Levine Revocable Trust, sold 13 Hannahs Way to Uros Andrijanic and Katherine A. Beynnon for $1,275,000.

July 12, Michael Ciancio sold 14 Mill Road to MSK LLC for $950,000.

July 12, John R. Burger and Pamela M. Burger sold 17 Mill Street Unit 19 to Antonio R. Piraino and Ashley B. Piraino for $765,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 12, Brian J. Farrell and Elke A. Farrell sold 54 Cannahoot St. to Cannahoot LLC for $1,300,000.

July 12, Stephen Polin and Jaclyn Polin sold 44 Paddock Road to AFBS LLC for $1,150,000.

July 14, Alfie C. Daniel, trustee of 9 Tuckernuck Realty Trust, sold 9 Tuckernuck Ave. to 9 Tuckernuck LLC for $1,300,000.

July 15, Timonth P. Guidera and Pamela S. Guidera sold 77 Pennacook Ave. to Radcliffe House LLC for $1,625,000.

July 15, Shawn K. Lytle sold 28 Greenleaf Ave. to John Cruz and Barbara Cruz for $3,000,000

Tisbury

July 11, Ian Maclachlan sold 179 Skiff Ave. to Erik Nathan Peckar for $323,500.