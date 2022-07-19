T-shirt project aimed at Roe decision

On Thursday, July 28, 1-3 pm, and Saturday, July 30, 10 am-2 pm, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard (UUSMV) is hosting T-shirt making to show support for reproductive rights in response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The event will take place at the Stevens Chapel in Vineyard Haven, where the T-shirts will be hung up and showcased on a clothesline by coat hangers as an art installation.

Coat hangers will not only be used to hang the shirts, but also as a symbol standing for a history of limited reproductive choices for women. Those limitations often resulting in a last resort procedure using a coat hanger to perform an abortion in a pre-Roe era. Now in a post-Roe era, the UUSMV wants to use and display coat hangers as a reminder that we are again in a time where women can be denied of legal abortion services.

The UUSMV will provide materials to write messages on the shirts, imploring people to avoid any profanity or graphic language while also making the messages large enough to be legible for passersby on the street. Contributors will also be asked to bring or use their own T-shirts, different colors and sizes preferred. Don’t want to use or get a new T-shirt? The UUSMV recommends decorating an old T-shirt turned inside out.

Anyone will be welcome to come to the event to make a T-shirt or drop one off made at home. Volunteers from the U.U. Society will do the hanging of the shirts, making a final call on if they are appropriate.