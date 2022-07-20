Happenings at Island Grown Initiative

Island Grown Initiative will begin hosting its community suppers on Wednesdays, 5 pm to 6 pm from July 20 up until August 10. IGI invites members of the community to enjoy a “free meal and good company” outside the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

IGI will also begin taking submissions for its ”Garden Friends” themed student art contest, from students ranging from preschool to 12th grade, in celebration of “15 years of gardens, cooking, and farm field trips with Island Grown Schools.” The winning work will be featured on an Island Grown School commemorative T shirt and displayed on IGI’s website.

A capella group Vineyard Sound will be returning for its 30th anniversary performance at the Tabernacle on Saturday, July 30, at 7 pm in collaboration with IGI, to shed light on and raise awareness for food insecurity. Tickets are available for purchase for $20 and $10, for adults and children.