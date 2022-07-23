Tisbury PD recovers stolen merchandise

Following a report of theft from the Lani Beach Club, Tisbury Police recovered goods from several different businesses and charged two teens with shoplifting. On July 12, Officer Anthony Fusaro and Sgt Andrew Silvia reviewed footage of an alleged bathing suit theft at Lani Beach Club on Main Street. The store owner said the alleged shoplifters came in a Jeep, according to a police report. Following an announcement to be on the lookout, a Jeep matching the description given by the store owner was seen at Five Corners and then again on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. Oak Bluffs and Tisbury Police stopped the Jeep and found that the person driving the Jeep was allegedly wearing the stolen bathing suit (a $99 “Babysitter top” by Snrklbr Swimwear) from Lani Beach Club, according to a report. Police recovered a number of other shoplifted items from the Jeep occupants, report shows. These items were from Tisbury and Oak Bluffs stores and included jewelry, clothing, and a “small ceramic chicken,” according to a report.

Shoplifting complaints were taken out against two teen women, Their names weren’t released because they are juveniles. All merchandise was returned to various Tisbury businesses, including the Lani Beach Club. However reports indicate Oak Bluffs Police were still attempting to ascertain where certain merchandise came from in their town.