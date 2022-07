Clayton James Barbatti

Virginia Rose Barbatti and Aaron Thomas Barbatti of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Clayton James Barbatti, on July 24, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Clayton weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Mila Guimaraes Amaral

Laudiceia and Adaelton Amaral of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Mila Guimaraes Amaral, on July 22, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Mila weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.